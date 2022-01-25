Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Up 7.7%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 99,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 25,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price on shares of Ascendant Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$22.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.