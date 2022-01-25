ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 368,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,665,875 shares.The stock last traded at $7.11 and had previously closed at $7.21.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

