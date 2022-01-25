Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Ashland Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ASH opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.52%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

