ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.2% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of ASML worth $949,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $32.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $654.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $777.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

