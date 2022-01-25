ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Trimmed by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67,232 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 4.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of ASML worth $177,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $33.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.00. 41,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,705. The company has a fifty day moving average of $777.83 and a 200 day moving average of $788.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.