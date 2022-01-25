ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 3,850 ($51.94) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($74.20) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.01) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($57.76).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,285 ($30.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,321.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,063.62.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.45), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($133,381.71).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

