Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $44.07

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.07, but opened at $45.90. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $45.90, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $247,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and have sold 48,085 shares worth $1,335,838. 85.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

