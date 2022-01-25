AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $12.41. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 20,412 shares traded.
ALOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.
AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
