AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $12.41. AstroNova shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 20,412 shares traded.

ALOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 178,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

