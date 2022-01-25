Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.79. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 31,260 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Get Athena Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.