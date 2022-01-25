Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Athene worth $13,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

