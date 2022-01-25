Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Holdings Decreased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,046 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.16% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 2,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,975. The company has a market cap of $607.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.