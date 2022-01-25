Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.37

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and traded as low as $57.24. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 134,394 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATLKY. UBS Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.67.

The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

