Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 6%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s stock price dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $282.24 and last traded at $282.24. Approximately 15,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,621,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.27.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.02 and its 200-day moving average is $364.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

