ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATA. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.67.

ATA stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.74. The company had a trading volume of 149,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$21.67 and a 1 year high of C$52.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.54.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

