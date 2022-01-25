AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,431 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

