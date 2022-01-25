AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of AUDC stock opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $955.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.