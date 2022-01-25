Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Price Target Raised to €88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($88.64) to €88.00 ($100.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIAGY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

AIAGY stock remained flat at $$51.99 during trading on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.