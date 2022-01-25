Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Autoliv worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 88,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 90,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 44.06%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

