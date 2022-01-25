Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $240,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

