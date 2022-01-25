Automata Network (ATA) Market Capitalization Achieves $65.82 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $65.82 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

