Autonio (NIOX) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $108,404.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,438.24 or 0.06649184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,664.94 or 0.99986911 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006349 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.