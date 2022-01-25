Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 4.31% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.70. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $329.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

