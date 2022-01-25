Avalanche Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and approximately $987.73 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $66.18 or 0.00180224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00031457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00364450 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,842,489 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

