AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Cut by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $240.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.