Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.52

Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.52 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 86.30 ($1.16). Avation shares last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 79,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($2.01) price target on shares of Avation in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £60.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.52.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

