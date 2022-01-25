AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 10.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 16.72. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 9.00 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million. Analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

