Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Avient stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Avient has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

