Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $193.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $177.07 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

