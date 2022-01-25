Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $9,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Fortis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,930,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,750,000 after acquiring an additional 389,779 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,310,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,101,000 after acquiring an additional 189,699 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,050,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,511,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Scotiabank cut shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

FTS opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

