Aviva PLC Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,348 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 98,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.21. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

