Aviva PLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

