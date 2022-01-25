Aviva PLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:HLT opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 1.27.
HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.
In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.
