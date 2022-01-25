Aviva PLC Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 42.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 50.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 89.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 342,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 161,935 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.