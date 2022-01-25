Aviva PLC Has $9.75 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 217,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,027,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $236,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $535,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 116.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $326.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.23 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

