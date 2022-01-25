Aviva PLC Purchases 10,306 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $115.73.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

