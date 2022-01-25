Aviva PLC Purchases 3,235 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,158,000. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,603,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.