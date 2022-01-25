Aviva PLC Sells 12,629 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

SLF stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

