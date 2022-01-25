Aviva PLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.11. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.86 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -495.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.90.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.