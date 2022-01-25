Aviva PLC Sells 23,850 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after acquiring an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $132,068,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

