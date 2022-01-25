Aviva PLC Sells 26,610 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,610 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

