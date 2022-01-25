Aviva PLC Sells 3,892 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

