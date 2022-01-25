Aviva PLC Sells 9,630 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

