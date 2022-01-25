Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,826 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.00% of Avnet worth $330,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Avnet by 52.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.3% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

AVT opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.