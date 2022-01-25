AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. 141,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 197,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

About AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

