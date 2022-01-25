Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AXI traded down GBX 0.84 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 98.66 ($1.33). 23,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.70. Axiom European Financial Debt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 83 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100.67 ($1.36).

