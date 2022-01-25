Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 5.6%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. 11,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 655,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,477 shares of company stock worth $269,634. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

