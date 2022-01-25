Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 13,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 51,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$14.94 million and a PE ratio of -7.19.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

