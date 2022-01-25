Baanx Hits Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (BXX)

Baanx (CURRENCY:BXX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Baanx has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baanx coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Baanx has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $3,257.00 worth of Baanx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baanx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00041802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Baanx Coin Profile

Baanx is a coin. Baanx’s total supply is 248,940,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,798,721 coins. Baanx’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Baanx is https://reddit.com/r/Baanx_BXX

According to CryptoCompare, “Baanx (BXX) is the token powering the Baanx ecosystem with free lending & services. “

Baanx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baanx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baanx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baanx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baanx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.