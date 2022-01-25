Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 28.25.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BLZE stock opened at 13.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 19.65. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 11.11 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.18 by -0.14. The business had revenue of 17.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Backblaze stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Backblaze as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

