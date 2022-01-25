BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 633.17 ($8.54).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.09) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.85) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.69) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.49) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday.

BA opened at GBX 598 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 559.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 561.50. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £18.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

