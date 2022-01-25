Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $31.00. The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 608462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $5,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

